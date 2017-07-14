Elliott Durrell: Macclesfield Town sign former Chester midfielder

From the section

Elliott Durrell scored 13 goals for Tamworth prior to joining Chester

Macclesfield Town have signed former Chester midfielder Elliott Durrell on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old played in all of Chester's National League games last season and started 42 of them, scoring eight goals.

Durrell was released by Chester at the end of the 2016-17 season along with Johnny Hunt and Blaine Hudson.

A product of England striker Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy, he has previously played for Tamworth and Wrexham.