Elliott Durrell: Macclesfield Town sign former Chester midfielder
Macclesfield Town have signed former Chester midfielder Elliott Durrell on a two-year deal.
The 27-year-old played in all of Chester's National League games last season and started 42 of them, scoring eight goals.
Durrell was released by Chester at the end of the 2016-17 season along with Johnny Hunt and Blaine Hudson.
A product of England striker Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy, he has previously played for Tamworth and Wrexham.