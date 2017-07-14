Leyton Orient: George Elokobi & Macauley Bonne join from Colchester United
Leyton Orient have signed defender George Elokobi and striker Macauley Bonne, both from League Two club Colchester on two-year contracts.
Bonne, 21, has joined for an undisclosed fee, while Elokobi, 31, was out of contract with the U's.
Cameroon-born Elokobi has Premier League experience from his six-year spell with Wolves.
Bonne scored 16 goals in 84 games for Colchester, having first joined the club as a 14-year-old.
