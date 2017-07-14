Leyton Orient: George Elokobi & Macauley Bonne join from Colchester United

Macauley Bonne
Macauley Bonne scored one goal in seven games on loan at National League champions Lincoln last season

Leyton Orient have signed defender George Elokobi and striker Macauley Bonne, both from League Two club Colchester on two-year contracts.

Bonne, 21, has joined for an undisclosed fee, while Elokobi, 31, was out of contract with the U's.

Cameroon-born Elokobi has Premier League experience from his six-year spell with Wolves.

Bonne scored 16 goals in 84 games for Colchester, having first joined the club as a 14-year-old.

