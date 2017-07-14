Lucas Piazon: Fulham re-sign Chelsea forward on season-long loan

Lucas Piazon
Lucas Piazon is capped by Brazil at under-23 level and has played in the Champions League for Malaga

Fulham have re-signed Brazilian forward Lucas Piazon on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Chelsea.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Craven Cottage, scoring six times in 33 matches as Fulham lost in the Championship play-offs.

He has played for five clubs on loan, including Reading, since his last Chelsea appearance in December 2012.

"It felt like I had to come back and help the team reach what we were chasing last year," said Piazon.

"This is the first time I will spend two seasons with a club. I am excited to see the boys and get back into training."

