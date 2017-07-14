Liverpool let Lucas Leiva talk to Lazio over £5m Serie A move

Lucas has made 346 appearances for Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has been given permission to speak to Lazio about a £5m move to Italy.

The Brazil international, who has spent a decade at Anfield, was absent for Friday's friendly draw with Wigan, in which Mohamed Salah scored.

The 30-year-old, whose contract expires next summer, played 45 minutes at centre-back alongside Joel Matip against Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday.

Lucas joined Liverpool in 2007 for £5m from Brazilian side Gremio.

After Lucas was left out at the DW Stadium, manager Jurgen Klopp said: "I am not 100% sure but I think for Lucas, outstanding fantastic time at Liverpool we should talk about facts and not rumours. Maybe something, maybe not."

Klopp would not confirm if Lucas would travel with the squad for the Premier League Asia Trophy.

The Brazilian has played 346 games for Liverpool, including 247 in the Premier League.

He has frequently been used as a defender by current Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp but was deployed as a defensive midfielder for much of his time under former boss Brendan Rodgers.

Lucas is Liverpool's longest-serving current player.