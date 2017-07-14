Connor Roberts and George Miller: Middlesbrough add Swansea defender and Bury striker

George Miller (left) scored eight goals for Bury in 32 first-team games

Swansea City have loaned defender Connor Roberts to Championship side Middlesbrough in a season-long deal.

Boro have also signed Bury striker George Miller on a three-year permanent deal to their under-23 squad.

Roberts, 21, is reunited with former Swans boss Garry Monk, who took over the manager's role at Boro in June.

Miller, 18, has played 32 first team games for the Shakers, scoring eight goals and has joins the Teessiders for an undisclosed fee.

Both players have Football League experience, as although Roberts is yet to make a senior appearance for Swansea, he played five games for Bristol Rovers last season, and 54 at Yeovil the previous campaign.

The Wales Under-21 full-back will now travel to join Boro's senior squad at the pre-season training camp in Portugal.

