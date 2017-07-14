Hamilton Accies sign up central defender Xavier Tomas

Hamilton retained their Premiership status after winning the play-off final

Hamilton Academical have signed French central defender Xavier Tomas for an undisclosed fee from Swiss club Lausanne-Sport.

The 31-year-old is the Premiership club's first recruit of the summer.

He has played in his homeland and in Greece and Israel before his move to the Swiss top flight in January.

Accies say Tomas is the first player they have paid a fee for since goalkeeper Tomas Cerny arrived from Sigma Olomouc in 2009.

Gramoz Kurtaj, Alex D'Acol and Ioannis Skondras left Hamilton at the end of last season, while goalkeeper Remi Matthews has returned to Norwich City after his loan.

Tomas joined Lausanne-Sport from Israeli Premier League outfit Bnei Yehuda in January and made three appearances for the side who finished ninth in the Swiss Super League.

He started his career at Gueugnon and moved on to Tours before spells with Olympiacos Volou and Levadiakos in Greece.

Tomas joined Maccabi Petah Tikva in Israel before half a season with Bnei Yehuda, for whom he played 17 times.

His move is still subject to international clearance, meaning he will not feature for his new side when they kick-off their League Cup campaign away to Lowland League outfit East Kilbride at K-Park on Saturday.

