Millie Turner: Bristol City Women midfielder signs new contract with WSL 1 club
- From the section Women's Football
Bristol City midfielder Millie Turner has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the Women's Super League One club.
The 21-year-old was an ever-present member of the Vixens side for this year's WSL 1 Spring Series.
The England Under-23 international then helped the young Lionesses win the Nordic Cup this summer.
"I came here to play regular football. I really appreciate the manager's faith in me," Turner told the club website.