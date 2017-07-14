Cameroon captain Moukandjo joins China's Jiangsu Suning

Cameroon's Benjamin Moukandjo finished as Lorient's top scorer in both his seasons with the club

Cameroon captain Benjamin Moukandjo has signed a two-year deal with Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.

The forward joins the struggling team, managed by Fabio Capello, after two seasons at French side Lorient FC.

"Moukandjo will enhance the team's attacking power and help it to improve results! Welcome Moukandjo," the club said on its website.

With one year left on his Lorient contract, Jiangsu Suning paid around US$6.25m for Moukandjo, who is 28.

Jiangsu, who signed Brazilian duo Ramires and Alex Teixeira last year, are second bottom at the halfway stage of the Chinese league, with just 10 points from 16 matches.

Moukandjo finished top scorer at Lorient in both his seasons with the club, who were relegated from Ligue 1 last season.

"Benjamin has played for the jersey with pride for the last two seasons and has been decisive on numerous occasions," said Lorient president Loïc Féry.

"I wish him every success in the years to come."

In total, he netted 26 goals in 56 games for the French side, who had been promoted to Ligue 1 in 2006.

Earlier this year, Moukandjo skippered Cameroon to the Africa Cup of Nations title in Gabon, so allowing the Indomitable Lions to contest last month's Confederations Cup in Russia.

A former player of Kadji Sport Academy in Cameroon, Moukandjo first played in France in 2007 when signing for Stade Rennais, from where he moved to Nimes, Monaco, FC Nancy and Reims before moving to Lorient.

China's transfer window closes on Friday 14 July.