BBC Sport - Linfield boss David Healy says club's fans can play 'huge part' in Celtic game

Linfield fans 'huge' in Celtic game - Healy

Linfield manager David Healy says the club's fans can play a "huge part" in Friday's Champions League qualifier first leg against Celtic.

Because of security concerns around the Windsor Park game, Celtic opted not to accept a ticket allocation for their fans although some of the club's supporters are expected to attend.

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew insists there is no pressure on the Irish Premiership champions going into the game.

Top videos

Video

Linfield fans 'huge' in Celtic game - Healy

Video

Cilic breaks Querrey on way to winning second set

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Querrey wins set after Cilic tie-break errors

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Dawson's stunning catch dismisses Elgar

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Venus ends Konta's dream, happy feet & funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Williams beats Konta to reach final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Unbelievable' - Finn clinches dramatic Middlesex win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Rooney's long-range goal on Everton return

Video

Sangakkara six smashes fan's phone screen

  • From the section Cricket
Video

What on earth was that? Watson into mixed doubles semis

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Immaculate' Venus serve 'handcuffs' Konta

  • From the section Tennis
Video

New pants please?! Underwear mix-up in boys' doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Konta happy despite Wimbledon exit

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired