Europa League: Everton to face Ruzomberok or Brann

Everton have not played in the Europa League since losing 6-4 on aggregate to Dynamo Kiev in the last 16 in March 2015

Everton will face Slovakia's Ruzomberok or Brann of Norway in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Brann lead the second qualifying round tie against Ruzomberok 1-0 before next Thursday's second leg in Norway.

Everton, back in Europe for the first time since 2014-15, will host the first leg at Goodison Park on 27 July with the second leg away on 3 August.

Aberdeen will play Apollon Limassol of Cyprus or Moldova's Zaria Balti, if they get past Siroki Brijeg.

The two teams drew 1-1 at Pittodrie on Thursday, with the second leg in Bosnia-Herzegovina on 20 July (19:45 BST).

Full Europa League third qualifying round draw

Ronald Koeman's side will advance to the play-off round if they beat Brann or Ruzomberok.

Brann finished runners-up in Norway's top-flight in 2016, while Ruzomberok were third in Slovakia's Super Liga last season.

Cork City will face Rabotnicki of Macedonia or Dinamo Minsk of Belarus if they can overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit against AEK Larnaca.

Shamrock Rovers face a trip to Kazakhstan's Kairat Almaty or Albania's Skenderbeu if they overturn a 3-2 deficit against the Czech Republic's Mlada Boleslav.

Holders Manchester United, who beat Ajax 2-0 in the final in May, will start their 2017-18 European campaign in the Champions League group stage.