Wayne Shaw: Pie-eating keeper is charged twice by FA

The Football Association has charged former Sutton keeper Wayne Shaw with breaching betting rules after he ate a pie in the FA Cup loss to Arsenal.

Shaw resigned after being shown eating the pie during February's fifth-round defeat, after a bookmaker had offered 8/1 odds on him doing so.

The 45-year-old has been charged with intentionally influencing a football betting market, and improper conduct.

He has until 18:00 BST on Friday, 21 July to respond to the charges.

Following the match, Shaw admitted to being aware of the betting promotion, but said the incident was "just a bit of fun".

He was also made the subject of an investigation by the Gambling Commission, after Sun Bets claimed to have paid out a "five-figure" sum for a bet placed on their promotion.

"We are told we are not allowed to gamble as it is full-time professional football," Shaw told BBC Radio 4's World at One programme at the time.

"In no way did I put anyone in jeopardy of that - this is not the case here, this is just a bit of fun and me being hungry."