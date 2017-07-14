Sammy Ameobi: Bolton Wanderers re-sign winger after release from Newcastle

Sammy Ameobi made more than 70 appearances for Newcastle United

Bolton Wanderers have re-signed winger Sammy Ameobi after his release by Premier League side Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old joined the Trotters on a six-month loan deal last season, scoring four goals in 24 appearances.

"It feels great to be back. I'm very familiar with Bolton now," Ameobi told the club's website.

"The gaffer was massive for me last season. He helped me rebuild my confidence and I believe he gets the best out of me."

