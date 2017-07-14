Sin-bins: FA announces 32 leagues to begin pilot scheme in 2017-18
-
- From the section Football
The Football Association has confirmed 32 grassroots leagues in England will trial sin-bins in the 2017-18 season.
The "temporary dismissals" will apply to selected divisions in England's 'step seven' - six tiers below the National League - and leagues below.
Players will now spend 10 minutes out of the game if they are shown a yellow card for dissent.
Men's, women's, adult, youth, Saturday and Sunday leagues have all been picked for the pilot scheme.
The FA said 130 leagues registered interest in the trial and a mixture of leagues across the country were chosen.
Clubs are normally charged a £10 fine for each yellow card but the FA will not be charging this administration fee for those that participate.
Step seven is the bottom level of English football's National League System, which feeds into the country's professional leagues.
The highest league within that structure - step one - is the National League.
Selected leagues
- Anglian Combination League
- Army Football League Massey
- Birmingham & District Football League
- Bolton, Bury & District Football League
- Chester & Wirral Football League
- Cumberland County League
- Devon and Exeter Football League
- Dorset Premier League
- Durham County Women's
- Evesham & District Sunday Football League
- Gloucestershire County Women's League
- Gloucestershire Northern Senior League
- Hertfordshire Senior County League
- Hitchin Sunday League
- Jersey Football Combination
- JJ Jones Builders Duchy League
- Liverpool County FA Premier League
- Mid Sussex Football League
- Mid Sussex Youth & Minor Football League
- Midwest Counties Female
- North Staffs Youth League
- Nottinghamshire Senior Football League
- Notts. Amateur Alliance
- Peterborough & District Football League
- Potteries & District Sunday League
- Sevenoaks and District Football League
- Sheffield & District Junior Sunday League
- Southern Amateur League
- Surrey Primary Youth League
- Taunton & District Saturday League
- Trelawny League
- Warrington Sunday Football League