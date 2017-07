Scottish League One ins and outs - January 2016

Arbroath paid a transfer fee to Forfar Athletic for Gavin Swankie (right)

Scotland's domestic football season has begun with the opening fixtures of the League Cup and Albion Rovers, under new manager Brian Kerr, East Fife, under his predecessor, Darren Young, Queen's Park and Stranraer being particularly busy in the summer transfer market.

BBC Scotland brings you a rundown of the movers - and possible shakers - in Scottish League One during the close season.

Airdrieonians

In: None

Out: Mark Wilson, manager; Simon Mensing, defender (Forfar Athletic); Iain Russell, midfielder (retired); Daniel Boateng, defender. Loan ended: Jordan McGregor, defender (Hamilton Academical).

Albion Rovers

In: Alan Trouten, midfielder (Brechin City); Joao Victoria, forward (East Kilbride); Sean Higgins, forward (Clyde); Jason Marr, defender (Alloa Athletic); Graeme Holmes, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Graham Bowman, goalkeeper (Stenhousemuir); Ross Perry, defender (Clyde); Scott McLaughlin, midfielder (Clyde).

Out: Darren Young, midfielder/manager (East Fife); Michael McMullin, defender (Partick Thistle); Ross Stewart, forward (St Mirren); Ross Stewart, goalkeeper (St Mirren); Paul Willis, midfielder (East Fife); Scott McBride, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Ryan Wallace, forward (Stranraer); Ross Dunlop, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Michael Dunlop, defender (Stenhousemuir); Mark Ferry, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Calum Ferguson, forward (Elgin City); Ross Gilmour, defender (Stenhousemuir); Kyle Turnbull, defender (Linlithgow Rose); Kevin McCann, defender (East Kilbride). Loan ended: Steven Boyd, forward (Hamilton Academical).

Alloa Athletic

In: Daryll Meggatt, defender (Ayr United); Garry Fleming, forward (Dumbarton); Craig Malcolm, forward (Stranraer); Thomas Grant, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Alan Cook, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Kris Renton, forward (Cowdenbeath).

Out: Calum Waters, defender (Kilmarnock); Jordan Kirkpatrick, midfielder (St Mirren); Greig Spence, forward (Raith Rovers); Graeme Holmes, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Jason Marr, defender (Albion Rovers); Jamie Longworth, forward (Stenhousemuir); Stefan McCluskey, forward (Pollok); Lewis Wilson, defender; Scott Hynd, forward. Loan ended: Dylan Mackin, forward (Motherwell).

Arbroath

In: Gavin Swankie, midfielder (Forfar Athletic, £8000); Josh Skelly, forward (Dundee); Thomas O'Brien, defender (Forfar Athletic); Danny Denholm, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Blair Yule, midfielder (Cove Rangers).

Out: Rab Douglas, goalkeeper (retired); Martin Scott, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Eddie Kearns, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Josh Thomson, defender. Loan ended: Robbie Mutch, goalkeeper (Aberdeen);

Ayr United

In: Craig Moore, forward (Motherwell, loan to permanent); David Ferguson, midfielder (Motherwell); Michael Moffat, forward (Dunfermline Athletic); Andy Geggan, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Chris Higgins, defender (Queen of the South); Craig Reid, defender (Peterhead).

Out: Gary Harkins, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Nicky Devlin, defender (Walsall); Daryll Meggatt, defender (Alloa Athletic); Peter Murphy, defender (Annan Athletic); Paul Cairney, midfielder (Peterhead); Greg Fleming, goalkeeper (Peterhead); Michael Wardrobe, midfielder (Kilwinning Rangers); Sean McKenzie, forward (Cumnock); Farid El Alagui, forward. Loan ended: Conrad Balatoni, defender (Kilmarnock); Scott McKenna, defender (Aberdeen).

East Fife

In: Darren Young, manager (Albion Rovers); Craig Watson, defender (Hamilton Academical); Ben Gordon, defender (St Mirren); Mark Docherty, defender (Dumbarton); Kieran Millar, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Paul Willis, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Aaron Dunsmore, defender (Hibernian); Kyle Wilson, defender (Kennoway); Thomas Cordery, goalkeeper (Danderhall). Loan: Nathan Flanagan, midfielder (St Mirren).

Out: Barry Smith, manager (Raith Rovers); Scott Robinson, midfielder (Livingston); Ross Brown, midfielder (Livingston); Lewis Milne, midfielder (Perth SC); Aidan Malone, forward (Linlithgow Rose); Alex Cooper, defender; Kieran Duffie, defender; Jason Kerr, defender; James Yates, defender ;Craig Gordon, goalkeeper; Tony Wallace, midfielder; Mark Hurst, goalkeeper; Jordan Austin, forward; Nicki Paterson, midfielder; Luke Watt, defender. Loan ended: Jesse Curran, midfielder (Dundee); James Penrice, defender (Partick Thistle).

Forfar Athletic

In: Mark Millar, midfielder (Livingston); Simon Mensing, defender (Airdrieonians); Scott McBride, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Dylan Easton, midfielder (Clyde); Ouzy See, forward (Edinburgh City, undisclosed).

Out: Josh Peters, forward (Livingston); Gavin Swankie, midfielder (Arbroath, £8,000); Thomas O'Brien, defender (Arbroath); Danny Denholm, midfielder (Arbroath); Martyn Fotheringham, midfielder (Montrose); Joe McGovern, goalkeeper (Cowdenbeath); Stuart Malcolm, defender (retired). Loan ended: Christopher McLaughlin, defender (Ross County).

Queen's Park

In: Dominic Docherty, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Thomas Orr, forward (Greenock Morton); Chris Duff, midfielder (Kirkintilloch Rob Roy); David Green, midfielder (Yoker Athletic); Kevin Green, defender (Kirkintilloch Rob Roy); Luke Whelan, midfielder (Kirkintilloch Rob Roy); David Green, midfielder (Kilbirnie Ladeside); Gregor Fotheringham, midfielder (unattached).

Out: Ryan McGeever, defender (Brechin City); Jamie McKernon, midfielder (Glenafton Athletic); Liam Brown, midfielder (Motherwell); Gavin Mitchell, defender. Loan ended: Marc Waters, goalkeeper (Partick Thistle); Dominic Docherty, midfielder (Partick Thistle).

Raith Rovers

In: Barry Smith, manager (East Fife); Aaron Lennox, goalkeeper (Aberdeen, loan to permanent); Liam Buchanan, forward (Livingston); Greig Spence, forward (Alloa Athletic); Euan Murray, defender (Southport).

Out: John Hughes, manager; Rudi Skacel, midfielder (Pribram); Jean-Yves M'Voto, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Chris Johnston, midfielder (Dumbarton); Mark Stewart, forward (Dumbarton); Craig Barr, defender (Dumbarton); David Syme, defender (Cowdenbeath); Kevin McHattie, defender; Conor Brennan, goalkeeper; Pavol Penska, goalkeeper ;Joel Coustrain, midfielder; Scott Roberts, midfielder. Loan ended: Declan McManus, forward (Fleetwood Town); Danny Handling, forward (Hibernian); Ryan Hardie, forward (Rangers); Jordan Thompson, midfielder (Rangers).

Stranraer

In: Jamie Hamill, defender (Queen of the South); Tom Lang, defender (Dumbarton); Morgyn Neill, defender (Livingston); Ryan Wallace, forward (Albion Rovers); Grant Anderson, midfielder (Peterhead); Paul Woods, midfielder (East Kilbride); Danny Stoney, forward (Neilston); Stephen Okoh, forward (Lewes).

Out: Craig Malcolm, forward (Alloa Athletic); Willie Gibson, midfielder (Peterhead); Mark McGuigan, forward (Stenhousemuir); Sam McCloskey, midfielder (Kilwinning Rangers); Craig Pettigrew, defender (Auchinleck Talbot). Loan ended: David Wilson, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Jack Whittaker, midfielder (Kilmarnock).