Scottish Championship ins and outs - Summer 2017

Rory Loy is back in the Championship with Falkirk after leaving Dundee

Scotland's domestic football season has begun with the opening fixtures of the League Cup and with promotion hopefuls Dundee United and St Mirren, plus relegated Inverness Caledonian Thistle, being the most active second-tier clubs in the summer transfer market.

BBC Scotland brings you a rundown of the movers - and possible shakers - in the Scottish Championship during the close season.

Brechin City

In: Euan Spark, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Isaac Layne, forward (Grays Athletic); Ryan McGeever, defender (Queen's Park).

Out: Alan Trouten, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Gareth Rodgers, defender (Edinburgh City; Ross Caldwell, forward; Dougie Hill, defender; Darren McCormack, defender.

Dumbarton

In: David Wilson, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Scott Gallacher, goalkeeper (Hibernian); Chris Johnston, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Andy Dowie, defender (Queen of the South); Mark Stewart, forward (Raith Rovers); Tom Walsh, midfielder (Limerick); Craig Barr, defender (Raith Rovers).

Out: Alan Martin, goalkeeper (Queen of the South); Gregor Buchanan, defender (St Mirren); Andy Stirling, midfielder (Queen of the South); Darren Barr, defender (retired); Garry Fleming, forward (Alloa Athletic); Mark Docherty, defender (East Fife); Tom Lang, defender (Stranraer). Loan ended: Ross McCrorie, defender (Rangers).

Dundee United

In: Tam Scobbie, defender (St Johnstone); Billy King, midfielder (Hearts); James Keatings, forward (Hibernian); Paul McMullan, midfielder (Celtic); Patrick N'Koyi, forward (Maastricht); Jordie Briels, midfielder (Fortuna Sittard); Deniz Mehmet, goalkeeper (Port Vale). Loan: Harry Lewis, goalkeeper (Southampton); Sam Stanton, midfielder (Hibernian).

Out: Simon Murray, forward (Hibernian); Blair Spittal, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Luis Zwick, goalkeeper (Hansa Rostock); Sean Dillon, defender (Montrose); Aaron Murrell, forward (Berwick Rangers); Paul Dixon, defender; Charlie Telfer, midfielder; Frank van der Struijk, defender; Wato Kuate, midfielder; Jordan Garden, forward. Loan ended: Tony Andreu, midfielder (Norwich City); Thomas Mikkelsen, forward (Odense); Alex Nicholls, midfielder (Barnet); Brett Long, goalkeeper (Motherwell).

Dunfermline Athletic

In: Declan McManus, forward (Fleetwood Town); Jean-Yves M'Voto, defender (Raith Rovers).

Out: Lewis Spence, midfielder (Dundee); Rhys McCabe, midfielder (Sligo Rovers); Callum Fordyce, defender (Queen of the South); Euan Spark, defender (Brechin City); Michael Moffat, forward (Ayr United); Andy Geggan, midfielder (Ayr United); Ben Richards-Everton, defender; David Hutton, goalkeeper; Reece Duncan, defender; Evan Horne, midfielder; Johnny Galloway, midfielder; Robbie Crawford, midfielder. Loan ended: Paul McMullan, forward (Celtic); Gavin Reilly, forward (Hearts).

Falkirk

In: Rory Loy, forward (Dundee); Alex Harris, midfielder (Hibernian); David Mitchell, goalkeeper (Dundee).

Out: Craig Sibbald, midfielder; John Baird, forward (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Bob McHugh, forward (Greenock Morton); Luke Leahy, midfielder (Walsall); David McCracken, defender (Peterhead); Lewis McMinn, goalkeeper (Stenhousemuir); Cameron Eadie, defender (Elgin City); Fraser Aird, midfielder; Kyle Johnson, defender; Cameron Eadie, defender. Loan ended: Danny Rogers, goalkeeper (Aberdeen).

Greenock Morton

In: Bob McHugh, forward (Falkirk); Gary Harkins, midfielder (Ayr United).

Out: Kudus Oyenuga, forward (Chelmsford City); Conor Pepper, midfielder; Jon Scullion, midfielder; Jamie McDonagh, forward. Loan ended: Aidan Nesbitt, midfielder (Celtic); Jamie Lindsay, midfielder (Celtic); Lawrence Shankland, forward (Aberdeen); Luke Donnelly, forward (Alloa Athletic); Bryn Halliwell, goalkeeper (Gartcairn).

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

In: John Robertson, manager; Zachary Elbouzedi, midfielder (West Bromwich Albion); John Baird, forward (Falkirk); Mark Ridgers, goalkeeper (Partick Thistle); Joe Chalmers, defender (Motherwell); Riccardo Calder, midfielder (Aston Villa); Collin Seedorf, defender (Waalwijk); George Oakley, forward (AFC Wimbledon). Loan: Matthew Elsdon, defender (Middlesbrough).

Out: Richie Foran, manager; Greg Tansey, midfielder (Aberdeen); Alex Fisher, forward (Motherwell); Henri Anier, forward (Lahti); Kevin McNaughton, defender (retired); Louis Laing, defender (Hartlepool United); Scott Boden, forward (Wrexham); Lewis Horner, defender; Dean Ebbe, forward. Loan ended: Billy Mckay, forward (Wigan Athletic); Billy King, midfielder (Hearts); Larnell Cole, forward (Fulham).

Livingston

In: Neil Alexander, goalkeeper (Aberdeen); Dylan Mackin, forward (Motherwell); Scott Robinson, midfielder (East Fife); Ross Brown, midfielder (East Fife); Josh Peters, forward (Forfar Athletic). Loan: Nikolay Todorov, forward (Hearts).

Out: Liam Buchanan, forward (Raith Rovers); Morgyn Neill, defender (Stranraer); Jordan Sinclair, midfielder. Loan ended: Charlie Telfer, midfielder (Dundee United); Craig Halkett, defender (Rangers); Liam Kelly, goalkeeper (Rangers).

Queen of the South

In: Alan Martin, goalkeeper (Dumbarton); Callum Fordyce, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Andy Stirling, midfielder (Dumbarton); Shaun Rooney, defender (York City).

Out: Andy Dowie, defender (Dumbarton); Dale Hilson, forward (St Mirren); Jamie Hamill, midfielder (Stranraer); Chris Higgins, defender (Ayr United); Scott Hooper, defender (Annan Athletic); Aidan Smith, forward (Annan Athletic); Jim Atkinson, goalkeeper (Annan Athletic); Owen Moxon, midfielder (Annan Athletic); Steven Rigg, midfielder; Dean Brotherston, forward; Richard Murray, defender; Ayrton Sonkur, midfielder; Jay McInally, defender; Shane Glean, defender; Cameron Copeland, goalkeeper; Sam Henderson, goalkeeper. Loan ended: Dom Thomas, forward (Motherwell); Connor McManus, midfielder (Celtic).

St Mirren

In: Craig Samson, goalkeeper (Motherwell); Ian McShane, midfielder (Ross County); Gavin Reilly, forward (Hearts); Cammy Smith, forward (Aberdeen); Gregor Buchanan, defender (Dumbarton); Dale Hilson, forward (Queen of the South); Jordan Kirkpatrick, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Ross Stewart, forward (Albion Rovers, undisclosed); Ross Stewart, goalkeeper (Albion Rovers, undisclosed).

Out: Stephen Mallan, midfielder (Barnsley, undisclosed); Ben Gordon, defender (East Fife); Jordan Stewart, defender (Clyde); Kyle Hutton, midfielder. Loan ended: Rory Loy, forward (Dundee); Craig Storie, midfielder (Aberdeen). Loan: Nathan Flanagan, midfielder (East Fife).