Scottish Premiership ins and outs - Summer 2017

Bruno Alves gave the thumbs up to his move to Rangers

Scotland's domestic season is under way, while its four European representatives had an even earlier start, and the revolving doors have been in motion as squads have been dismantled, rebuilt or merely tweaked.

Rangers, after a disappointing third-place finish last season, have been the biggest spenders as they try to narrow the gap between themselves and champions Celtic.

Portugal defender Bruno Alves is their most high-profile signing, from Cagliari, as manager Pedro Caixinha begins to turn Ibrox into Glasgow's Latin quarter.

Celtic, bolstered by a sixth consecutive season of Champions League cash but with manager Brendan Rodgers fairly content with his squad, have once again made the single biggest acquisition, with French midfielder Olivier Ntcham arriving from Manchester City in exchange for £4.5m.

Some of Scotland's best emerging talent has headed across the border to English football - Hibernian striker Jason Cummings and Rangers winger Barrie McKay to Nottingham Forest, right-back Calum Paterson from Hearts to Cardiff City, centre-half Liam Lindsay from Partick Thistle to Barnsley, while teen midfielder Billy Gilmour had not even established himself with Rangers before being sold to Chelsea.

Olivier Ntcham joined Celtic from Manchester City for £4.5m

The league's top scorer, Northern Ireland striker Liam Boyce, was also sold, by Ross County to Burton Albion.

They have been replaced with some well-known faces returning to the Scottish top-flight, albeit the wrong side of 30 - Iceland defender Kari Arnason to Aberdeen, Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty and Scotland defender Christophe Berra to Hearts, former Norwich City duo Graham Dorrans and Steven Whittaker to Rangers and Hibs respectively, while former Ibrox defender Kirk Broadfoot has joined Kilmarnock.

Team rebuilding couldn't help Rangers and St Johnstone taking ignominious exits at the first stage of Europa League qualifying, while Aberdeen are on the brink after being held at home by Siroki Brijeg and Kilmarnock kicked-off the domestic season with a surprise League Cup defeat by League One outfit Ayr United.

While Motherwell and Rangers have been the busiest in the transfer market, it took until the day before they opened the season against East Kilbride for Hamilton Academical to make their first addition - although defender Xavier Tomas' arrival from Lausanne-Sport was the first time they had paid a transfer fee for eight years.

There's obviously plenty more work to be done before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Aberdeen

In: Gary Mackay-Steven, midfielder (Celtic, undisclosed); Kari Arnason, defender (Omonia Nicosia); Greg Tansey, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Nicky Maynard, forward (MK Dons). Loan: Greg Stewart, forward (Birmingham City); Ryan Christie, midfielder (Celtic).

Out: Jonny Hayes, midfielder (Celtic, £1.3m); Ryan Jack, midfielder (Rangers); Niall McGinn, forward (Gwangju); Ash Taylor, defender (Northampton Town); Peter Pawlett, midfielder (MK Dons); Neil Alexander, goalkeeper (Livingston); Cammy Smith, forward (St Mirren); Aaron Lennox, goalkeeper (Raith Rovers); Lawrence Shankland, forward; Joe Nuttall, forward; Robbie Mutch, goalkeeper; Jamie Henry, forward; Dylan Thomas, midfielder; Aaron Norris, midfielder.

Celtic

In: Olivier Ntcham, midfielder (Manchester City, £4.5m); Jonny Hayes, midfielder (Aberdeen, £1.3m); Kundai Benyu, midfielder (Ipswich Town, compensation).

Out: Efe Ambrose, defender (Hibernian); Gary Mackay-Steven, midfielder (Aberdeen, undisclosed); Saidy Janko, defender (St Etienne); Logan Bailly, goalkeeper (Mouscron); Paul McMullan, midfielder (Dundee United); Eoghan O'Connell, defender (Bury); Fiacre Kelleher, defender (Oxford United); Kris Commons, midfielder; Leo Fasan, goalkeeper; Luke Donnelly, forward; Conor McManus, midfielder. Loan ended: Patrick Roberts, midfielder (Manchester City). Loan: Scott Allan, midfielder (Dundee).

Dundee

In: Glen Kamara, midfielder (Arsenal); Randy Wolters, midfielder (Go Ahead Eagles); Sofien Moussa, forward (Lokomotiv Gorna); Jack Hendry, defender (Wigan Athletic); Roarie Deacon, midfielder (Sutton United); Lewis Spence, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic). Loan: Scott Allan, midfielder (Celtic).

Out: Kevin Gomis, defender; Nick Ross, midfielder; Rory Loy, forward (Falkirk); Daniel Higgins, defender (Kilmarnock); Yordi Teijsse, forward (Quick Boys); David Mitchell, goalkeeper (Falkirk); Josh Skelly, forward (Arbroath); Matty Allan, defender (Montrose); Calvin Colquhoun, midfielder; Kyle Clark, midfielder. Loan ended: Henrik Ojamaa, forward (Go Ahead Eagles).

Hamilton Academical

In: Xavier Tomas, defender (Lausanne-Sport, undisclosed).

Out: Gramoz Kurtaj, midfielder (SHB-Da Nang); Blair Adams, defender (Hartlepool United); Craig Watson, defender (East Fife); Jack Breslin, defender (Clyde); Richard Roy, forward (Broughty Ferry); Alex D'Acol, forward; Ioannis Skondras, defender. Loan ended: Remi Matthews, goalkeeper (Norwich City).

Heart of Midlothian

In: Kyle Lafferty, forward (Norwich City); Christophe Berra, defender (Ipswich Town); Rafal Grzelak, defender (Korona Kielce); Michael Smith, defender (Peterborough United, nominal); Cole Stockton, forward (Tranmere Rovers); Loan: Ashley Smith-Brown, defender (Manchester City).

Out: Callum Paterson, defender (Cardiff City, undisclosed); Perry Kitchen, midfielder (Randers); Sam Nicholson, midfielder (Minnesota United); Faycal Rherras, defender (Mechelen); Gavin Reilly, forward (St Mirren); Billy King, midfielder (Dundee United); Robbie Buchanan, forward (Cowdenbeath); Alexandros Tziolis, midfielder; Andraz Struna, defender; Tasos Avlonitis, defender; Juwon Oshaniwa, defender; Dylan Bikey, forward; Dale Baxter, midfielder. Loan ended: Moha Choulay, midfielder (Stoke City). Loan: Nikolay Todorov, forward (Livingston); Harry Paton, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Andrew Irving, midfielder (Berwick Rangers); Callum Morrison, midfielder (Stirling Albion).

Hibernian

In: Efe Ambrose, defender (Celtic); Ofir Marciano, goalkeeper (Ashdod, undisclosed); Danny Swanson, midfielder (St Johnstone); Steven Whittaker, defender (Norwich City); Simon Murray, forward (Dundee United);

Out: Jason Cummings, forward (Nottingham Forest, undisclosed); James Keatings, forward (Dundee United); Chris Humphrey, midfielder (Bury); Jordon Forster, defender (Cheltenham Town); Alex Harris, midfielder (Falkirk); Scott Gallacher, goalkeeper (Dumbarton); Aaron Dunsmore, defender (Elgin City); Grant Holt, forward; Fraser Fyvie, midfielder; Brian McLean, defender; Jamie Insall, forward. Loan: Sam Stanton, midfielder (Dundee Unietd); Callum Donaldson, defender (Berwick Rangers); Kevin Waugh, defender (Berwick Rangers); Lewis Allan, forward (Edinburgh City); Sean Mackie, defender (Edinburgh City).

Kilmarnock

In: Kirk Broadfoot, defender (Rotherham United); Alex Samizadeh, forward (Bolton Wanderers); Dom Thomas, midfielder (Motherwell); Stephen O'Donnell, defender (Luton Town); Calum Waters, defender (Alloa Athletic); Daniel Higgins, defender (Dundee); Alan Power, midfielder (Lincoln City).

Out: Dapo Kayode, defender; Jack Whittaker, midfielder (Cowdenbeath); Jamie Cobain, defender. Loan ended: Kristoffer Ajer, midfielder (Celtic); Conor Sammon, forward (Hearts); Josh Umerah, forward (Charlton Athletic).

Motherwell

In: Cedric Kipre, defender (Leicester City); Alex Fisher, forward (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Russell Griffiths, goalkeeper (Everton); Craig Tanner, midfielder (Reading); Gael Bigirimana, midfielder (Coventry City); Andy Rose, midfielder (Coventry City); Charles Dunne, defender (Oldham Athletic); Trevor Carson, goalkeeper (Hartlepool United); Liam Brown, midfielder (Queen's Park).

Out: Dom Thomas, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Craig Samson, goalkeeper (St Mirren); Joe Chalmers, defender (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Lionel Ainsworth, midfielder (Plymouth Argyle); Keith Lasley, midfielder (retired); Dylan Mackin, forward (Livingston); Craig Moore, forward (Ayr United); David Ferguson, midfielder (Ayr United); Scott McDonald, forward; James McFadden, forward; Stephen Pearson, midfielder; Lee Lucas, midfielder; Tom Fry, midfielder; Jordan Pettigrew, goalkeeper. Loan ended: Zak Jules, defender (Reading); Oliver Pain, goalkeeper (Sunderland).

Partick Thistle

In: Niall Keown, defender (Reading, undisclosed); Blair Spittal, midfielder (Dundee United); Jamie Sneddon, goalkeeper (Cowdenbeath).

Out: Liam Lindsay, defender (Barnsley, undisclosed); Mark Ridgers, goalkeeper (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Ade Azeez, forward (Cambridge United); David Amoo, forward (Cambridge United); David Wilson, midfielder (Dumbarton); Matthew McInally, defender (Cowdenbeath); Sean Welsh, midfielder; Conor Cullen, goalkeeper; Dominic Docherty, midfielder; Jamie Hall, midfielder; Struan Herd, goalkeeper; Michael McMullin, defender. Loan ended: Jason Banton, midfielder (Crawley Town).

Rangers

In: Bruno Alves, defender (Cagliari, undisclosed); Graham Dorrans, midfielder (Norwich City, undisclosed); Alfredo Morelos, forward (HJK Helsinki, undisclosed); Ryan Jack, midfielder (Aberdeen); Fabio Cardoso, defender (Vitoria Setubal, undisclosed); Daniel Candeias, midfielder (Benfica, undisclosed); Carlos Pena, midfielder (Guadalajara, undisclosed); Eduardo Herrera, forward (Pumas, undisclosed). Loan: Dalcio, midfielder (Benfica).

Out: Barrie McKay, midfielder (Nottingham Forest, £500,000); Joe Garner, forward (Ipswich Town, undisclosed); Billy Gilmour, midfielder (Chelsea, undisclosed); Philippe Senderos, defender; Clint Hill, defender; Max Ashmore, midfielder; Jordan Gibson, forward; Amin Bouzaig, forward; Sam Jamieson, forward; Josh Jeffries, midfielder. Loan ended:Emerson Hyndman, midfielder (Bournemouth); Jon Toral, midfielder (Arsenal). Loan: Andy Halliday, midfielder (Gabala); Robby McCrorie, goalkeeper (Berwick Rangers); Kyle Bradley, defender (Clyde).

Ross County

In: Sean Kelly, defender (AFC Wimbledon); Thomas Mikkelsen, forward (Odense). Loan: Jamie Lindsay, midfielder (Celtic).

Out: Liam Boyce, forward (Burton Albion, undisclosed); Ian McShane, midfielder (St Mirren); Paul Quinn, defender; Jonathan Franks, forward; Oscar Gobern, midfielder; David Brownlie, defender; Chris McLaughlin, defender; Matt Hall, defender. Loan ended: Milan Lalkovic, midfielder (Portsmouth); Jim O'Brien, midfielder (Shrewsbury Town);

St Johnstone

In: Stefan Scougall, midfielder (Sheffield United); Kyle McClean, midfielder (Nottingham Forest); Scott Tanser, defender (Port Vale).

Out: Danny Swanson, midfielder (Hibernian); Tam Scobbie, defender (Dundee United); George Hunter, forward; Eoghan McCawl, midfielder.