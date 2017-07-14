St Mirren sign Ian McShane after midfielder leaves Ross County

Ian McShane spent two seasons with Ross County

Ian McShane has become St Mirren's ninth signing of the close season after agreeing to have his contract terminated by Ross County.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who spend two years with the Scottish Premiership club, has signed a two-year contract with the second-tier outfit.

McShane had joined County from Queen of the South.

But he made only 11 appearances for County last season and played his last game against Celtic in December.

