Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Ex-Manchester United striker interests MLS duo

Both Los Angeles-based Major League Soccer clubs are interested in signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic if the Swede decides to end his career outside Europe.

Free agent Ibrahimovic is currently recovering from knee surgery at Manchester United's training ground.

United have not ruled out signing the 35-year-old on a short-term contract once he is fit, but LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC are both interested in him.

The Swede has said he will make a "big announcement" about his future soon.

His agent Mino Raiola has previously said the former Sweden forward will stay in Europe while in March LA Galaxy told Ibrahimovic they were willing to make him the highest-paid player in MLS history.

It is understood they have not changed their view of the player, who scored 28 goals in his debut season for United before rupturing his cruciate knee ligaments against Anderlecht in April.

LA Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo would not comment on the former Paris St-Germain striker when asked about the much-travelled player on Thursday, but did add the "DNA of the Galaxy is to attract world- class players, so we are always looking for one".

Meanwhile, the new Los Angeles FC franchise, which plays its first MLS season in 2018, may sign a star name before appointing their coach.

BBC Sport has been told Ibrahimovic, as a result of his star quality, and another former Manchester United player, Javier Hernandez - owing to the huge Mexican population in Los Angeles - are considered perfect candidates to be a symbolic signing for Los Angeles FC.

Hernandez, 28, has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen that is not due to expire until 2018.