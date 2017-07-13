BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney: Returning Everton striker scores long-range goal in friendly
Rooney's long-range goal on Everton return
- From the section Football
Wayne Rooney scores a long-range goal in his first game after returning to Everton from Manchester United, a pre-season friendly against Gor Mahia FC in Tanzania.
READ MORE: Rooney mania grips Tanzania as Everton beat Gor Mahia
Pictures courtesy of EvertonTV.
