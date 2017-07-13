Dwight Tiendalli: Oxford United sign ex-Swansea City defender on 12-month deal

Dwight Tiendalli worked with Oxford United manager Pep Clotet at Swansea City

Oxford United have completed the signing of former Swansea City defender Dwight Tiendalli on a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old, most recently on loan at Middlesbrough, was released by Swansea in September 2015.

Tiendalli worked with new Oxford manager Pep Clotet while the Spaniard was assistant manager manager at Swansea.

"He was a free agent and is desperate to get back playing again after a spell out of the game," said Clotet.

The defender is Clotet's third signing since being appointed manager, following the arrivals of Jon Obika and James Henry.

