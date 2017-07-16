Netherlands Women 1-0 Norway Women

Shanice van de Sanden scored her 10th international goal for the Netherlands

Hosts Netherlands got their Women's Euro 2017 campaign off to a successful start with a deserved win over Norway.

Liverpool's Shanice van de Sanden scored the only goal, heading in Lieke Martens' pin-point cross from close range after 66 minutes.

Netherlands could have opened the scoring in the opening 30 seconds, but Ingris Hjelmseth kept out a shot from Arsenal's Danielle van de Donk.

Chelsea's Maren Mjelde came close with a free-kick, Norway's best effort.

The 2013 finalists were second best throughout against a Dutch side helped by a boisterous home following. The crowd of 21,732 at the Stade Galgenwaard was a record for a women's football match in the Netherlands.

Sarina Wiegman's side had plenty of chances, the best of which fell to Rosengard's Martens, who forced Hjelmseth into a fine save, while Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema dragged an effort wide.

Norway striker Ada Hegerberg, the current BBC Women's Footballer of the Year, barely got a kick during the match and was largely kept quiet by the Dutch defence.

The most presentable chance fell to her with a minute remaining, but her deflected strike was easy for Arsenal goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.

Analysis

Former England and Everton defender Lindsay Johnson:

It is so important for you to get the three points in the first game, but the performance from the Netherlands was fantastic too.

They have shown the rest of the group they are not here just because they are the hosts, they can play too.

With the crowd behind them, it is going to be tough to break them down.

The whole built-up to the goal was fantastic. Lieke Martens looked up and found Shanice van de Sander, who finished off the cross with a header into the bottom corner.