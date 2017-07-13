Fifa lifts Sudan suspension after government U-turn

Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura has informed colleagues of the lifting of Sudan's suspension

Football's world governing body Fifa has lifted its suspension of Sudan.

The country was banned earlier this month following government interference in the sport.

However, the Sudanese government has now annulled the decision that prompted the ban.

"Under the circumstances, (Fifa) decided to lift the suspension with immediate effect," wrote Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

The lifting of the ban comes too late for Sudan's leading sides in African club competition - with Al Merriekh and Al Hilal disqualified from the Champions League because of the Fifa suspension.

Al Hilal Obeid were also eliminated from the second-tier Confederation Cup.

However, the nation will now be able to contest a forthcoming 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Burundi.

Sudan earned its ban after the Ministry of Justice ordered the removal of Mutasim Gaafar Sir Elkhatim on 2 June as president of the country's FA (SFA) after two rival groups claimed control of the body.

The path to reintegration into Fifa came about when Sudan Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih issued a resolution overturning that decision on 7 July.

Sudan's clubs were set to play between 07-09 July in African competitions but Fifa, in its letter, says it was only informed of the government U-turn on 10 July.