Conor Newton: Hartlepool sign midfielder after his release by Cambridge United

Conor Newton (right) spent two seasons at the Abbey Stadium with Cambridge

Hartlepool United have signed midfielder Conor Newton on an undisclosed contract following his release by Cambridge United.

The 25-year-old scored one goal in 58 games in two seasons for the U's, having moved from Rotherham in 2015.

Newton began his career at Newcastle United but never made a first-team appearance for them.

His most successful stint came on loan to St Mirren, where he won the Scottish League Cup in 2013.

