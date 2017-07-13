Rob Hunt: Oldham Athletic sign defender from Brighton & Hove Albion

From the section

Rob Hunt made 10 appearances for Oldham Athletic on loan last season

Oldham Athletic have signed defender Rob Hunt from Brighton & Hove Albion on a three-year deal after a successful loan spell.

Hunt, 22, made four appearances for Brighton before joining Oldham on loan in January.

His season was cut short when he suffered a groin injury in April.

"Rob has been keen to play regular football and, having experience with Oldham, the move gives him that," Brighton boss Chris Hughton said.

