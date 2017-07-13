James Vaughan & Aiden McGeady: Black Cats sign Bury striker and Preston winger

From the section

James Vaughan and Aiden McGeady have both worked with new Sunderland boss Simon Grayson at other clubs

Sunderland have signed Bury striker James Vaughan and Everton winger Aiden McGeady on two-year and three-year deals respectively.

McGeady, 31, scored once in 43 Toffees games after moving from Spartak Moscow in January 2014, but netted eight in 35 under new Sunderland boss Simon Grayson on loan at Preston last season.

Vaughan, 29 on Friday, scored a career-best 24 goals for Bury last season.

He too previously worked with Grayson, at Huddersfield in the 2012-13 season.

The fees paid for both players are undisclosed, although the sum for Vaughan's transfer was a reported £900,000.

