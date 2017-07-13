Martin Braithwaite: Middlesbrough agree deal with Toulouse to sign Denmark forward

From the section

Martin Braithwaite (left) rejected an offer to play for Guyana in favour of birthplace Denmark

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign forward Martin Braithwaite from French Ligue 1 side Toulouse on a proposed four-year contract.

Denmark international Braithwaite, 26, has played 16 times for the national team, and scored 12 goals in 37 games for Toulouse last season.

He has visited Boro's training ground at Rockcliffe Park to complete the formalities of the transfer.

The Teessiders have already signed Jonny Howson and Cyrus Christie.

