Brett Pitman: Portsmouth close to signing Ipswich Town striker

Brett Pitman
Brett Pitman was part of the Bournemouth squad promoted to the Premier League in 2015

Portsmouth are close to completing the signing of Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman, BBC Radio Solent reports.

The 29-year-old scored four goals for Mick McCarthy's side in the Championship last term.

The Jersey-born forward enjoyed two fruitful spells playing for Bournemouth either side of a three-year stint with Bristol City.

Pitman could now be set for a return to the south coast. His contract at Ipswich is due to expire next summer.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Aberdeen - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired