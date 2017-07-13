Brett Pitman: Portsmouth close to signing Ipswich Town striker
Portsmouth are close to completing the signing of Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman, BBC Radio Solent reports.
The 29-year-old scored four goals for Mick McCarthy's side in the Championship last term.
The Jersey-born forward enjoyed two fruitful spells playing for Bournemouth either side of a three-year stint with Bristol City.
Pitman could now be set for a return to the south coast. His contract at Ipswich is due to expire next summer.