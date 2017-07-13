Brett Pitman: Portsmouth close to signing Ipswich Town striker

Brett Pitman was part of the Bournemouth squad promoted to the Premier League in 2015

Portsmouth are close to completing the signing of Ipswich Town striker Brett Pitman, BBC Radio Solent reports.

The 29-year-old scored four goals for Mick McCarthy's side in the Championship last term.

The Jersey-born forward enjoyed two fruitful spells playing for Bournemouth either side of a three-year stint with Bristol City.

Pitman could now be set for a return to the south coast. His contract at Ipswich is due to expire next summer.