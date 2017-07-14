Gary Bowyer: Blackpool boss says high wage demands affecting recruitment

Gary Bowyer's Blackpool beat Exeter City 2-1 in the 2016-17 League Two play-off final

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer says high wage demands are making it more difficult to sign players in the summer transfer window.

The Tangerines have brought in seven new faces so far this summer, with Jimmy Ryan the latest addition.

But Bowyer, 46, says recruiting has become harder since they were promoted back to League One.

"It's all part and parcel of the chase and we're doing okay at the moment," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"We do realise that we're competing in a league now where the salaries have gone up a hell of a lot from League Two.

"You get excited because you've been offered the chance to sign a player but you get deflated very quickly when you hear his wage demands."

Being unable to pay players high wages has forced Bowyer to look at taking players on trial.

He continued: "You've got to keep your options open. Competition for players at this moment in time is frantic, and if players are available on trial, it's something I'm not opposed to doing.

"It gives you the chance to look at them at close quarters before you actually commit to a contract."