Matt Crooks: Scunthorpe United keen on re-signing Rangers midfielder

Matt Crooks has also played for Huddersfield and Hartlepool

Scunthorpe United are in discussions with Rangers over a permanent deal for midfielder Matt Crooks.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Glanford Park and Iron boss Graham Alexander is keen to bring him back.

"He has got other clubs interested in him but we're in the race," Alexander told BBC Radio Humberside.

"I think there might be a better deal from another club but it comes down to a lot more than money sometimes."

Crooks scored three times in 12 appearances for Scunthorpe during his loan spell, having failed to make an impact at Ibrox following his summer 2016 move from Accrington.

"I'm always hopeful," Alexander said.

"I know there's a will from all parties, but these deals are business deals and we'll see how it goes over the next few days."