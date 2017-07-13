Enner Valencia: West Ham forward joins Mexican side Tigres

Enner Valencia
Enner Valencia scored 10 goals for West Ham

West Ham forward Enner Valencia has joined Mexican side Tigres for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old Ecuadorian signed for the Hammers for £12m in 2014 after impressing at the World Cup, and scored 10 goals in 66 appearances.

On signing the player, West Ham said they had "fought off competition from a host of Europe's leading clubs".

Valencia spent last season on loan at Everton, where he netted three times in 30 appearances.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Aberdeen - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired