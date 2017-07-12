BBC Sport - Hearts' Ann Budge relaxed about new Tynecastle stand being £2m over budget
Budge happy with shape of Hearts stand
Hearts owner Ann Budge explains that her desire to improve facilities is why the new Tynecastle stand is over budget by nearly £2m.
And she tells BBC Scotland's Chris McLaughlin that she wants two more summer signings as the Edinburgh side target a top-four finish in the new season.
