Giancarlo Gallifuoco: Dover Athletic sign former Torquay United defender

Giancarlo Gallifuoco was on Tottenham's books as a teenager

Dover Athletic have signed Australian defender Giancarlo Gallifuoco - their ninth summer arrival.

The 23-year-old has agreed a one-year deal, and already has National League experience, having spent last season with Torquay United.

He signed for Tottenham as a teenager and spent two years with them before joining Swansea City and then returning to Australia with Melbourne Victory.

Gallifuoco made 35 appearances for Torquay, scoring three goals.

He can operate as a central defender or right-back and can also play in midfield.