Harry Smith: Millwall striker joins Swindon Town on season-long loan

Harry Smith
Harry Smith was a trainee at Brentford, Chelsea and Gillingham before dropping into non-league football.

Swindon Town have signed striker Harry Smith from Millwall on a season-long loan deal.

Smith, 22, joined Millwall from Folkestone in August 2016, having also played for Sevenoaks and Sittingbourne.

He scored six times in 12 appearances last season, including a 31-minute hat-trick in the FA Cup against Braintree.

Town's other summer arrivals include Chris Robertson, James Dunne, Paul Mullin, Ben Purkiss, Olly Lancashire, Amine Linganzi and Chris Hussey.

FA Cup: Millwall 5-2 Braintree highlights

