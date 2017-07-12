Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Linfield, Efe Ambrose

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts are eyeing up a move for Norwich City and former Hamilton goalkeeper Michael McGovern. (Sun)

Linfield boss David Healy is dreaming of shock result when his players face Celtic on Friday. (Daily Record)

Hearts defender Aaron Hughes is backing former Rangers striker David Healy to be a top manager as Linfield prepare to face Celtic in Champions League qualifying. (Sun)

Hibs manager Neil Lennon reveals that defender Efe Ambrose has not returned from an extended summer break and that he cannot get in touch with the Nigerian international. (Scotsman)

Where's Efe? The Hibs defender has some explaining to do...

Celtic's Ryan Christie says he is ready to take centre stage as he prepares for another season on loan with Aberdeen. (Daily Mail)

Rangers flop Joey Barton has a blast at his former club for losing to Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League. (Sun)

Former Celtic hero Pat Bonner is urging the club to keep striker Moussa Dembele for another season as the French striker turns 21 today. (Daily Record)

Former England midfielder Ray Wilkins says Celtic star Moussa Dembele is not yet good enough to play for any of the top Premier League clubs. (Sun)

Hearts will assess Ghanaian under-20 international Michel Otou while the player trains with the Tynecastle club's development squad. (Scotsman)

Motherwell forward Dom Thomas looks set to join Premiership rivals Kilmarnock, disappointing Falkirk, Dundee United and Queen of the South, who hoped to take the 21-year-old on loan. (Scotsman, print edition)

Thomas scored three goals in 18 games on loan at Queen of the South last season

Dundee United are to sign Dutch midfielder Jordie Briels after the 25-year-old impressed on trial. (Sun, print edition)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson wants "one or two more" after making eight new signings over the summer. (Sun, print edition)

Falkirk are in for a £250,000 compensation windfall if out-of-contract midfielder Craig Sibbald signs for Luton after joining the League Two club's training camp. (Sun, print edition)

Released Hibs full-back Aaron Dunsmore, 20, has signed up for East Fife. (Scotsman, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray leads march of 30-somethings into Wimbledon's last eight, with five of the quarter-finalists into their fourth decade. (Guardian)

Land of the giants: world number one Murray is the only man left in the top half of the draw who stands less than 6ft 5in tall. (Telegraph)

Russell Knox won't be trying to "force" friendships on the European Tour in his bid to play in next year's Ryder Cup, insisting he aims to make the team by simply playing well. (Scotsman)

"Records are great, but I want medals," says Laura Muir as she prepares for a 1500m and 5000m double at next month's World Championships in London. (Times, subscription required)