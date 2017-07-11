Media executive Murdoch MacLennan is new SPFL chairman

Murdoch MacLennan takes over the role of SPFL chairman from Ralph Topping

The Scottish Professional Football League has appointed media executive Murdoch MacLennan as its new chairman.

The 68-year deputy chairman of Telegraph Media Group will replace Ralph Topping when he ends his eight-year stint in the role on 1 August.

MacLennan was the board's unanimous choice for the non-executive role, SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said.

"We look forward to working with him as we continue to drive the game to even greater success in Scotland," he added.

MacLennan stood down as chief executive of Telegraph Media Group last month. The Glaswegian is also chairman of the Press Association and an honorary professor at the University of Glasgow's Adam Smith Business School.

Doncaster continued: "Murdoch brings with him a wealth of top-level business and media experience and has been at the cutting edge of the digital revolution as CEO and now deputy chairman of the Telegraph Media Group.

"He demonstrated a real passion for the role and a clear insight into the opportunities and challenges we will face in the years ahead."

MacLennan said he was "so proud" to be a part of the SPFL's future.

"I greatly look forward to working with Neil Doncaster and to the opportunities and challenges that are ahead for the whole of Scottish football," he said.

Topping joined the board of the Scottish Premier League in October 2009, replacing Lex Gold, and was a key figure in the merger with the Scottish Football League in 2013.