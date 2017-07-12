Dani Alves: Manchester City target joins Paris St-Germain

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Dani Alves
Dani Alves joined Juventus from Barcelona in 2016

Manchester City have missed out on one of their summer transfer targets after Brazil full-back Dani Alves joined Paris St-Germain on a free transfer.

Alves, who has signed a two-year deal, has opted against joining up with his former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.

City were prepared to give the 34-year-old a two-year contract, but would not match the £230,000 a week it is understood he will receive in France.

Tottenham's Kyle Walker remains City's top target at right-back.

As City have so far failed to agree a fee with Spurs for England defender Walker, they are currently without a recognised right-back following the summer departures of out-of-contract duo Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.

The club are understood to be relaxed about the situation despite the fact they will leave for a three-match tour of the United States - featuring matches against Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham - on Monday.

Alves was a free agent after Juventus released him from his contract early following one season in Italy, in which he helped them to the Serie A and Coppa Italia double.

PSG announced his arrival with a video of the player printing his name and number on a shirt.

"Believe me, I am coming to Paris to win," said Alves, who is the 30th Brazilian to play for the Ligue 1 club.

"In recent years, I have been able to gauge the incredible growth of this club, which has become a European football powerhouse. It's very exciting to now be part of this great project."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired