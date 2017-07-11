Rekeil Pyke: Port Vale sign Huddersfield Town striker on loan

From the section

Rekeil Pyke failed to score in 12 appearances on loan at League Two side Colchester last season

Huddersfield Town striker Rekeil Pyke has joined League Two club Port Vale on a season-long loan.

Former Colchester loanee Pyke, 19, scored twice for Vale in a pre-season friendly win over non-league neighbours Kidsgrove on Saturday.

Pyke failed to score in 12 outings for Colchester last season after joining the Essex club on loan during the January transfer window.

Vale have also signed strikers Tom Pope and Tyrone Barnett this summer.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.