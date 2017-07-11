Caleb Ekuban: Leeds United sign Chievo Verona striker

From the section

Leeds start the Championship season with an away game at Bolton on 6 August

Leeds United have signed striker Caleb Ekuban from Italian club Chievo Verona for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has agreed a four-year contract with the Championship side.

A product of Chievo's youth system, Ekuban spent last season on loan in Albania with FK Partizani, for whom he played in the the Champions League and Europa League preliminary rounds.

Ekuban will join the Leeds squad on their pre-season tour of Austria later this week.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.