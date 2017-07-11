Gianluigi Donnarumma: Teenage goalkeeper extends AC Milan deal until 2021

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Gianluigi Donnarumma started 38 Serie A games for AC Milan last season

AC Milan's teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has extended his contract with the club until 2021.

The 18-year-old Italy international, whose contract was due to expire next year, looked likely to leave Milan after turning down a new deal in June.

Donnarumma maintained his refusal to sign was not financial after fans threw fake money at him during a European Under-21 Championship game last month.

Milan said the new deal was positive news for "the player and the fans".

"AC Milan will be holding tight on one of the most talented players in the squad," the club added.

Donnarumma broke into the first team as a 16-year-old and has played almost 70 Serie A games since and won four senior caps.

The player is represented by agent Mino Raiola, who brokered the deals that have taken Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.

