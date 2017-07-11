Louis Reed: Sheffield United midfielder moves to Chesterfield on loan

Louis Reed made just one appearance for Sheffield United last season.

Chesterfield have signed Sheffield United's England Under-20 midfielder Louis Reed on a season-long loan deal.

Reed, 19, has already made 59 appearances for the Blades, having become their youngest-ever player when making his debut as a 16-year-old.

"When I got the call to say that Chesterfield were interested in me, I couldn't turn it down," he told the Spireites website.

Chesterfield have now made 10 signings since their relegation from League One.

Goalkeeper Joe Anyon, defenders Scott Wiseman, Brad Barry and Jerome Binnom-Williams, midfielders Jordan Sinnott and Jak McCourt and strikers Chris O'Grady, Delial Brewster and Gozie Ugwu have all joined.

