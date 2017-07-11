Jordan Amavi: Sevilla approach Aston Villa over potential loan deal

Jordan Amavi was injured during France Under-21s' 1-0 win over Northern Ireland in November 2015
Jordan Amavi made just 10 Premier League appearances in Villa's relegation season in 2015-16 after being injured on France Under-21 duty

Sevilla have approached Aston Villa over a loan move for Jordan Amavi, a day after pulling out of an £8m transfer deal on medical grounds.

Amavi, 23, was understood to have failed a medical, reports BBC WM.

Villa are not interested in a loan and still favour a more permanent move.

Owner Dr Tony Xia said on Twitter on Monday that there was no issue with Amavi, that his "medical report was good" and that the deal had been called off by Sevilla at a higher level.

He then added on Twitter on Tuesday that Villa's officials are "angry" with the way they treated the player and the club and that Sevilla had shown "no respect".

Sevilla have told BBC Sport that the initial planned transfer was "cancelled" and they would not make any further comment.

Former France Under-21 international Amavi cost £7.7m when he joined Villa from Nice in July 2015 on a five-year deal.

After missing the majority of his first season with a serious knee injury, he has now made 48 appearances in all competitions.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired