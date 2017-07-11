Carlton Morris: Norwich City striker joins Shrewsbury Town on a season's loan
League One Shrewsbury Town have signed young striker Carlton Morris from Championship side Norwich City on a season's loan.
The 21-year-old will be making his fifth loan move from Carrow Road.
He had spells with both Oxford United and York City in 2014-15, then spent the following season in the Scottish Premiership with Hamilton Academical, scoring eight goals.
Morris finished last season out on loan with Rotherham United.
But a hamstring injury delayed his debut for two months - and he failed to find the net as the Millers were relegated from the Championship.
Morris, who is contracted to Carrow Road until 2020, having signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal in early March, becomes Shrewsbury's ninth summer signing.
