Carlton Morris: Norwich City striker joins Shrewsbury Town on a season's loan

Carlton Morris' only first-team appearance for Norwich was on the last day of the 2014-15 season

League One Shrewsbury Town have signed young striker Carlton Morris from Championship side Norwich City on a season's loan.

The 21-year-old will be making his fifth loan move from Carrow Road.

He had spells with both Oxford United and York City in 2014-15, then spent the following season in the Scottish Premiership with Hamilton Academical, scoring eight goals.

Morris finished last season out on loan with Rotherham United.

But a hamstring injury delayed his debut for two months - and he failed to find the net as the Millers were relegated from the Championship.

Morris, who is contracted to Carrow Road until 2020, having signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal in early March, becomes Shrewsbury's ninth summer signing.

