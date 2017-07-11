HNK Rijeka 2-0 The New Saints

The New Saints beat Europa FC over two legs in the first qualifying round

The New Saints were beaten by Rijeka in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie in Croatia.

The Croatian champions dominated and led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Josip Misic's free-kick after seven minutes.

TNS defended doggedly but fell further behind when Florentin Matei tapped in from close range.

A rare attack from the visitors saw Scott Quigley fire wide and, although Rijeka continued to pour forward, the Croatians could not add to their lead.

The second leg will be played at TNS' Park Hall home on Tuesday, 18 July.