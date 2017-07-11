Match ends, HNK Rijeka 2, The New Saints 0.
HNK Rijeka 2-0 The New Saints
-
- From the section Football
The New Saints were beaten by Rijeka in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie in Croatia.
The Croatian champions dominated and led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Josip Misic's free-kick after seven minutes.
TNS defended doggedly but fell further behind when Florentin Matei tapped in from close range.
A rare attack from the visitors saw Scott Quigley fire wide and, although Rijeka continued to pour forward, the Croatians could not add to their lead.
The second leg will be played at TNS' Park Hall home on Tuesday, 18 July.
Line-ups
HNK Rijeka
- 12Sluga
- 17GavranovicSubstituted forCrnicat 87'minutes
- 8ZhutaSubstituted forMateiat 63'minutes
- 13Zuparic
- 6Ristovski
- 18Elez
- 29Vesovic
- 20GorgonSubstituted forMalesat 78'minutes
- 9Araujo dos Santos
- 28Bradaric
- 27Misic
Substitutes
- 4Puncec
- 10Matei
- 11Crnic
- 23Djokovic
- 26Males
- 31Nevistic
- 77Martic
New Saints
- 1Harrison
- 6Routledge
- 8Brobbel
- 2Spender
- 4Saunders
- 5Rawlinson
- 14Mullan
- 10FletcherSubstituted forCieslewiczat 70'minutes
- 26Pryce
- 22Quigley
- 23Edwards
Substitutes
- 9Draper
- 11Parry
- 12Hudson
- 18Holland
- 20Darlington
- 21Cieslewicz
- 30Wycherley
- Referee:
- Kristo Tohver
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, HNK Rijeka 2, The New Saints 0.
Substitution
Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Matic Crnic replaces Mario Gavranovic.
Substitution
Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Mate Males replaces Alexander Gorgon.
Substitution
Substitution, The New Saints. Adrian Cieslewicz replaces Wes Fletcher.
Goal!
Goal! HNK Rijeka 2, The New Saints 0. Florentin Matei (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Florentin Matei replaces Leonard Zhuta.
Second Half
Second Half begins HNK Rijeka 1, The New Saints 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, HNK Rijeka 1, The New Saints 0.
Goal!
Goal! HNK Rijeka 1, The New Saints 0. Josip Misic (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.