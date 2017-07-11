Champions League - Qualifying Second Round - 1st Leg
HNK Rijeka2New Saints0

HNK Rijeka 2-0 The New Saints

The New Saints beat Europa FC over two legs in the first qualifying round
The New Saints beat Europa FC over two legs in the first qualifying round

The New Saints were beaten by Rijeka in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie in Croatia.

The Croatian champions dominated and led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Josip Misic's free-kick after seven minutes.

TNS defended doggedly but fell further behind when Florentin Matei tapped in from close range.

A rare attack from the visitors saw Scott Quigley fire wide and, although Rijeka continued to pour forward, the Croatians could not add to their lead.

The second leg will be played at TNS' Park Hall home on Tuesday, 18 July.

Line-ups

HNK Rijeka

  • 12Sluga
  • 17GavranovicSubstituted forCrnicat 87'minutes
  • 8ZhutaSubstituted forMateiat 63'minutes
  • 13Zuparic
  • 6Ristovski
  • 18Elez
  • 29Vesovic
  • 20GorgonSubstituted forMalesat 78'minutes
  • 9Araujo dos Santos
  • 28Bradaric
  • 27Misic

Substitutes

  • 4Puncec
  • 10Matei
  • 11Crnic
  • 23Djokovic
  • 26Males
  • 31Nevistic
  • 77Martic

New Saints

  • 1Harrison
  • 6Routledge
  • 8Brobbel
  • 2Spender
  • 4Saunders
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 14Mullan
  • 10FletcherSubstituted forCieslewiczat 70'minutes
  • 26Pryce
  • 22Quigley
  • 23Edwards

Substitutes

  • 9Draper
  • 11Parry
  • 12Hudson
  • 18Holland
  • 20Darlington
  • 21Cieslewicz
  • 30Wycherley
Referee:
Kristo Tohver

Live Text

Match ends, HNK Rijeka 2, The New Saints 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, HNK Rijeka 2, The New Saints 0.

Substitution

Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Matic Crnic replaces Mario Gavranovic.

Substitution

Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Mate Males replaces Alexander Gorgon.

Substitution

Substitution, The New Saints. Adrian Cieslewicz replaces Wes Fletcher.

Goal!

Goal! HNK Rijeka 2, The New Saints 0. Florentin Matei (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, HNK Rijeka. Florentin Matei replaces Leonard Zhuta.

Second Half

Second Half begins HNK Rijeka 1, The New Saints 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, HNK Rijeka 1, The New Saints 0.

Goal!

Goal! HNK Rijeka 1, The New Saints 0. Josip Misic (HNK Rijeka) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

