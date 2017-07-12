Portsmouth: Goalkeeper Luke McGee joins League One club from Tottenham

Luke McGee featured in goal for Peterborough against Chelsea in the FA Cup last season

Portsmouth have signed goalkeeper Luke McGee from Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Peterborough United in League One last season, playing 45 games and winning the players' player of the year award.

McGee has signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park.

"He's come through Tottenham's academy system and they've produced a lot of good players," assistant manager Joe Gallen told Portsmouth's website.

"It's great that we've been able to bring in a goalkeeper who's good enough now and is going to improve in the future."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.