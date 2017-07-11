Shaun Jeffers: Boreham Wood sign Chelmsford City striker

Shaun Jeffers
Shaun Jeffers had a trial with Boreham Wood in 2016 but failed to earn a contract

National League side Boreham Wood have signed Chelmsford City striker Shaun Jeffers on a one-year contract, with the option of a second year.

Jeffers was on trial with the club last summer but failed to earn a deal.

He then joined Chelmsford and scored 21 league goals to help the Clarets to the National League South play-off final.

The 25-year-old has previously played in the English Football League for several clubs, including Yeovil, Newport and Peterborough.

