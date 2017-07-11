Ben Amos: Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper told to find a new club

Ben Amos
Ben Amos has made 53 appearances for Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Ben Amos has been told to find a new club after being left out of their pre-season tour to Scotland.

The 27-year-old, who began his career with Manchester United, spent most of 2016-17 on loan at Cardiff City.

Amos joined the Bluebirds on a season-long arrangement last season and made 16 appearances for the club.

After making six senior appearances for United, Amos signed for the Trotters on a four-year deal in the summer of 2015.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired