Alex Lawless: Leyton Orient sign ex-Yeovil Town midfielder

Alex Lawless (right) helped Luton gain promotion from the National League in the 2013-14 season

Leyton Orient have signed midfielder Alex Lawless on a two-year deal following his release by Yeovil Town.

The 32-year-old made 203 appearances during a five-and-a-half-year spell with Luton before joining the Glovers last summer.

The Welshman played 33 times in League Two last term and is the O's first new recruit since appointing Steve Davis as head coach on Monday.

Lawless is their fifth signing since being relegated to the National League.

