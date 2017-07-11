James Husband: Norwich City bring in Middlesbrough left-back

James Husband made just one Premier League appearance for Middlesbrough last season

Norwich City have signed left-back James Husband from Championship rivals Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

Husband made just eight appearances for Boro in his four years at the club after joining from Doncaster in 2013.

But the 23-year-old has spent time out on loan and Fulham and Huddersfield and has played 110 senior matches.

He moves to Carrow Road after talks broke down to make Ajax left-back Mitchell Dijks' loan deal permanent.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke said: "James is quick, he's technically good and knows how to defend. There are some things he needs to improve but he's young and his attitude and character are excellent.

"He's a young guy with lots of potential, but he also already has strong experience of playing in the Championship. He's an excellent fit for our squad."

Meanwhile, Norwich have confirmed first-team coach Frankie McAvoy has left the club by mutual consent, having been taken to Carrow Road by former boss Alex Neil.

