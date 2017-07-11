Celtic's Gary Mackay-Steven targeted by Aberdeen in permanent transfer

Gary Mackay-Steven only played 10 times for Celtic last season

Aberdeen have made Celtic winger Gary Mackay-Steven their next transfer target, but a deal for now is unlikely.

Talks between the clubs are ongoing over a permanent deal for the 26-year-old, who started only five games for the Scottish champions last season.

But it is understood the numbers do not add up for either party as it stands.

Aberdeen have taken Ryan Christie from Celtic for a second season and Premiership rules bar more than one player being on loan from a rival club.

Midfielder Christie is one of four summer signings made by Dons manager Derek McInnes, who says that his squad is short in numbers after losing six of last season's first-team squad.

Among the departures were Republic of Ireland winger Jonny Hayes, who was sold to Celtic, and Northern Ireland forward Niall McGinn, who rejected the offer of a new contract to join Gwangju in South Korea.

An attempt to sign Scotland international Shaun Maloney from Hull City stalled after the 34-year-old attacking midfielder flagged up an injury problem.

A bid for Stevie May also fell foul of Simon Grayson's departure from Preston North End to Sunderland, with new manager Alex Neil saying he wants to give the former St Johnstone striker a chance to win a regular first-team place following injury problems last season.

Mackay-Steven, who made a total of 10 appearances last season, joined Celtic in 2015 after rejecting a new contract with Dundee United.

The winger, who has one Scotland cap, was with Ross County, Liverpool and Fulham as a youth but made his senior debut for Airdrie United before moving to Tannadice.

Aberdeen start their season on Thursday, when they host Siroki Brijeg of Bosnia in the second round of Europa League qualifying.

Celtic are poised to add to their own midfield options by signing Manchester City midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who arrived in Glasgow at the weekend for a medical before a proposed £4.5m transfer.