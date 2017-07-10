Marco Arnautovic: Stoke turn down West Ham bid for striker, who wants to leave

Arnautovic
Arnautovic scored seven goals in 35 appearances for Stoke last season

Stoke City have rejected an offer from West Ham for striker Marko Arnautovic, who has handed in a transfer request.

Arnautovic played 45 minutes of a 1-0 pre-season win over Neuchatel Xamax on Monday, but limped off as Mark Hughes rotated his entire team at half-time.

The 28-year-old joined Stoke from Werder Bremen for £2m in 2013 and signed a new four-year deal in 2016.

Arnautovic, who has played 62 times for his country, has scored 26 goals in 145 appearances for the Potters.

He scored seven times in 35 matches in all competitions in 2016-17.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired